Russian Health Minister Warns About Possible Rise In COVID-19 Infections In June

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Russian Health Minister Warns About Possible Rise in COVID-19 Infections in June

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) There is a high threat of a new increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in June, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"It is very important to get vaccinated because, according to our forecasts, there is a high risk of the increasing number of infections in June, maybe late May, because the collective immunity is weakening," Murashko told reporters.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 513.07 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 6.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed more than 17.9 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 368,000 fatalities.

