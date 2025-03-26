Russian TV Reporter Killed By Mine On Ukraine Border
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A military correspondent from Russia's main state tv channel, Channel One, was killed by a mine on the border with Ukraine earlier, her employer said Wednesday.
The incident took place on the Russian side of the border, in the Belgorod region, the channel said.
"Channel One war correspondent Anna Prokofieva died while performing her professional duty," the TV channel wrote in a statement. "Channel One's film crew struck an enemy mine."
The mine also wounded her colleague, cameraman Dmitry Volkov, it said.
It said Prokofieva was 35 years old and had been covering the Ukraine conflict with the channel since 2023.
Her last post on Telegram was dated Tuesday and appeared to show her in a forest, sitting on a chair in military fatigues and wearing a head-mounted camera.
The post, in which she is smiling, was captioned: "Somewhere on the border with country 404" -- a derogatory reference to the "404 file not found" internet error that pro-Kremlin military bloggers use to refer to Ukraine.
Several Russian journalists have been killed in the three-year conflict, including on Monday when a war correspondent for Russia's main pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia died in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
At least 21 journalists have died in total since the beginning of Moscow's offensive in February 2022, according to the International Federation of Journalists.
Recent Stories
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil
More Stories From World
-
Russian TV reporter killed by mine on Ukraine border22 seconds ago
-
Derailed by motorways: Hungary's neglected railway legacy30 minutes ago
-
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables40 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition leader says cleared in election law case40 minutes ago
-
Argentina rout Brazil to cap World Cup qualification party50 minutes ago
-
Estonian MPs could ban voting rights for Russian residents50 minutes ago
-
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan� ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering1 hour ago
-
SAPM Fatemi briefs US congress leaders on Pakistan policies, economic priorities2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss enhanced Hajj, Umrah facilities; expansion of 'Road to Makkah' projec ..2 hours ago
-
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto plans to visit Russia today2 hours ago
-
'It was beautiful': Mount Kenya's glaciers melting away2 hours ago