Russian TV reporter killed by mine on Ukraine border

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A military correspondent from Russia's main state tv channel, Channel One, was killed by a mine on the border with Ukraine earlier, her employer said Wednesday.

The incident took place on the Russian side of the border, in the Belgorod region, the channel said.

"Channel One war correspondent Anna Prokofieva died while performing her professional duty," the TV channel wrote in a statement. "Channel One's film crew struck an enemy mine."

The mine also wounded her colleague, cameraman Dmitry Volkov, it said.

It said Prokofieva was 35 years old and had been covering the Ukraine conflict with the channel since 2023.

Her last post on Telegram was dated Tuesday and appeared to show her in a forest, sitting on a chair in military fatigues and wearing a head-mounted camera.

The post, in which she is smiling, was captioned: "Somewhere on the border with country 404" -- a derogatory reference to the "404 file not found" internet error that pro-Kremlin military bloggers use to refer to Ukraine.

Several Russian journalists have been killed in the three-year conflict, including on Monday when a war correspondent for Russia's main pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia died in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

At least 21 journalists have died in total since the beginning of Moscow's offensive in February 2022, according to the International Federation of Journalists.