Russia's Fighter Aircraft Take Combat Duty As Part Of Vostok-2022 Military Drills

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia's Fighter Aircraft Take Combat Duty as Part of Vostok-2022 Military Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Fighter aircraft of Russia's Eastern Military District have been place on enhanced combat duty at operational airfields as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Crews of Su-35S, Su-30SM, MiG-31 fighters of the Eastern Military District have taken up combat duty for air defense at operational airfields in the Khabarovsk, Primorsky, Kamchatka regions and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic command post exercises," the department said.

During the drills, fighter aviation crews are scheduled to practice intercepting air targets, covering actions of strike aircraft, carrying out air attacks against ground targets and providing air support for troops, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The strategic Vostok-2022 military exercises are taking place in Russia's Eastern Military District from September 1-7. The drills involve members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as well as other partner states. Over 50,000 people, more than 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats and support vessels are involved in the maneuvers.

