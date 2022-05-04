Sherman Discusses Climate, Security Issues With South African Ministers - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed climate and regional and global security issues during a meeting with South African ministers in Pretoria on Wednesday, the State Department said.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman had warm and productive meetings with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes today in Pretoria," the press release said. "Sherman and Minister Pandor discussed the importance of the U.

S.-South Africa partnership and shared priorities including health, climate, and regional and global peace and security."

Sherman also met and conferred with Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa. They discussed the burgeoning partnership between the two countries, including investment, trade and infrastructure, according to the department.

Sherman also expressed condolences for the lives lost and considerable destruction caused by heavy rains, severe flooding and landslides which killed 435 people in KwaZulu-Natal in April.