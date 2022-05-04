UrduPoint.com

Sherman Discusses Climate, Security Issues With South African Ministers - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Sherman Discusses Climate, Security Issues With South African Ministers - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed climate and regional and global security issues during a meeting with South African ministers in Pretoria on Wednesday, the State Department said.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman had warm and productive meetings with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes today in Pretoria," the press release said. "Sherman and Minister Pandor discussed the importance of the U.

S.-South Africa partnership and shared priorities including health, climate, and regional and global peace and security."

Sherman also met and conferred with Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa. They discussed the burgeoning partnership between the two countries, including investment, trade and infrastructure, according to the department.

Sherman also expressed condolences for the lives lost and considerable destruction caused by heavy rains, severe flooding and landslides which killed 435 people in KwaZulu-Natal in April.

Related Topics

Africa Pretoria Sherman April Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.