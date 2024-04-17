Soybean Futures Close Lower
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2024 delivery dipped 43 Yuan (about 6.05 U.S.
Dollars) to close at 4,668 yuan per tonne.
On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 153,045 lots, with a turnover of about 7.16 billion yuan.
