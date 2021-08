WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya said on Thursday that she is ready to return to her home country when it is safe.

"I am ready to come back to Belarus when it is safe for me," Timanovskaya said at a briefing in Warsaw, where she received a humanitarian visa after refusing to fly back to Belarus from Tokyo.