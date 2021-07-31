UrduPoint.com

UK Sends First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Developing Countries - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:50 AM

UK Sends First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines to Developing Countries - Foreign Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The UK has sent the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries with more expected to be on the way soon, the country's foreign ministry said.

"Today vaccines have been sent to countries across the world, and will help to protect their populations from the dangers of COVID-19," the ministry tweeted.

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab later noted that the country has dispatched 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Kenya, Jamaica, Guyana and Belize, while more shipments are expected to be delivered over the coming days.

Out of those 800,000 vaccines, 85,000 went to Guyana, 300,000 to Jamaica, 42,000 to Belize and 410,000 to Kenya, the ministry added.

Earlier in the week, Raab announced that the UK plans to send nine million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is the first batch out of a total of 100 million doses the country has pledged to donate for emergency vaccinations in the world's most vulnerable areas.

Some 30 million vaccines are set to be shipped by year-end.

From the first batch, five million doses are expected to be distributed through the COVAX mechanism to low-income countries, with an additional four million shipped directly to countries in need. Among the recipient countries are Indonesia (600,000 doses), Jamaica (300,000) and Kenya (817,000).

Almost 96% of the 81 million of COVID-19 vaccines donated so far to the low income countries belong to AstraZeneca, which was developed with the support of the UK government. A total of half a billion people have been vaccinated with this drug around the world.

Related Topics

World Indonesia United Kingdom Belize Jamaica Kenya Guyana From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

2 hours ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.