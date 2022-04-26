Ukraine Has Potential to Create Chemical Weapons - Russian Envoy to OPCW

Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday that Ukraine has a potential to create chemical weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday that Ukraine has a potential to create chemical weapons.

"When Ukraine joined the chemical convention, it did not declare the presence of chemical weapons on its territory, but I think that, one way or another, the Ukrainians will play this card, I already spoke about encroachments regarding chemical provocations against our country," Shulgin said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya information agency, adding that Kiev has potential, including "chemical industry."