US, Central Asia States To Cooperate On Afghanistan's Transit Potential - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

US, Central Asia States to Cooperate on Afghanistan's Transit Potential - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The United States and five Central Asian countries will find options to cooperate in developing the transit potential of Afghanistan, the US government and the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan said in a joint statement after meeting in the C5+1 format.

"The Economic Working Group will consider cooperation opportunities in developing the transit potential of Afghanistan, including exploring opportunities for funding from international financial institutions of large projects in cooperation with Afghanistan," the statement said on Thursday.

The six countries expressed strong support for efforts to peacefully resolve the situation in Afghanistan, the statement also said.

In addition, the participants said they are committed to building economic and trade ties that would connect Central Asia to the markets in South Asia and Europe.

The United States and the five Central Asian countries created the C5+1 format dialogue in September of 2015 to discuss pressing regional issues.

More Stories From World

