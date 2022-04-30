US Cyber Chief Discussed Security, Cyber Issues With Partners During Talks in India - NSC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger discussed a range of security and cyber issues with a number of countries and multilateral organization during a recent trip to India for the Raisina Dialogue, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Friday.

"From April 26-28, Deputy National Security Advisory for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger traveled to India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue where she met with representatives from multiple countries and multilateral organizations to discuss cooperation on a range of global security and geopolitical issues," Watson said in a statement.

Neuberger met with Indian government officials to deepen bilateral efforts on a vibrant digital economy and build cybersecurity capacity to address shared threats, the statement said.

Neuberger also met with private sector representatives to discuss the role of industry in advancing shared objectives on cybersecurity and technology, including 5G, artificial intelligence and semiconductors, the statement added.

Neuberger across all her engagements emphasized the importance of bolstering US-India collaboration in securing the technologies of the future while improving security against current cyber threats, according to the statement.