US, Japan To Offer ASEAN Countries New Supply Chain Of Semiconductors - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States and Japan will ask the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to join a new supply chain framework for semiconductors and other strategic components to prevent their shortage and reduce reliance on Chine, the Nikkei Asia news agency reported on Thursday.

The new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will be made public by the US later this year, according to the report.

While its details have yet to be revealed, the US has already shared a draft with the Japanese government and they are now working on the specific wording, which, the Japanese news agency said, must be carefully calibrated to avoid angering China and encourage ASEAN countries with close ties to Beijing to participate.

