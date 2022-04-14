UrduPoint.com

US Sends Envoy To Seoul To Discuss North Korea's ICBM Launches - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The Biden administration has sent its top diplomat dealing with North Korean issues to Seoul to discuss Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"US Special Representative for the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Seoul from April 18-22," the press release said. "Kim will meet with (South) Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and other senior officials to discuss .

.. the international community's response to the DPRK's recent ICBM launches."

Kim will meet with other senior South Korean officials to discuss other issues on the peninsula and will be accompanied by Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Jung Pak, the State Department said.

The United States and South Korea remain committed to ongoing close collaboration on North Korean issues as they seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, the press release added.

