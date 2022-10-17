US to Continue to Surge Military Aid, Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States will continue to surge military assistance, including air defense systems, to Ukraine, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States will continue to surge military assistance, including air defense systems, to Ukraine, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"We're going to continue to surge unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine, including air defense," Patel said during a press briefing.

The United States is also working with allies to transfer air defense systems and other security assets for Ukraine to use, Patel said.

Last week, Spain announced it will provide four HAWK launchers to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and Germany recently delivered the first of four IRIS-T air-defense systems committed to Ukraine and intends to deliver more MARS rocket systems and howitzers, according to the US Defense Department.

The United States has provided Ukraine with about $17.6 billion in military assistance since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24.

Last week, Russia carried out strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure that has been used for military purposes in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure, President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council.

Ukraine reported strikes and explosions in Kiev and its vicinity, as well as in the Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. According to the Ukrainian government, attacks were also carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Zhytomyr.