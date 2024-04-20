- Home
- Business
- News
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb conveys condolences over recent terrori ..
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Conveys Condolences Over Recent Terrorist Attack Against Chinese
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday met with the Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday met with the Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. The finance minister conveyed condolences on behalf of the leadership and the people of Pakistan over the recent terrorist attack against Chinese nationals in Pakistan. He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens and investments in the country, said a press release issued here by Ministry of Finance.
The minister lauded China's invaluable contribution to Pakistan's development through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and support at international financial institutions.
Apprising the Chinese counterpart of the progress on CPEC, the finance minister stated that Phase-I focused on infrastructure development, while Phase-II would emphasize monetizing assets through the operationalization of Special Economic Zones and relocation of Chinese Private-Owned Companies (POCs).
He expressed the government's resolve to accelerate Phase-II of CPEC. Finance Minister also expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the SAFE deposits and their regular roll-overs, which have played a crucial role in addressing Pakistan's external financing gaps.
The federal minister informed the Chinese Minister that Pakistan was entering into a larger and extended program with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and looked forward to China's continued support.
He also briefed him on the government's priorities, including broadening the tax base, fixing the energy sector, and overhauling the state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
He stated that Pakistan aimed to tap into the Chinese Bond Market and launch Panda Bonds during the fiscal year 2025-26. Both sides agreed on the need to continue their cooperation within international institutions, reflecting deep-rooted economic ties between the two countries.
Recent Stories
FBR conducts crackdown against illegal cigarettes sellers in Haripur and Havelia ..
Man arrested for fake dacoity call
Israel says its forces kill 10 fighters in West Bank raid
Ivanka Trump flaunts Desert escapade amid father’s legal wows
Iranian Ambassador discusses details of President’s visit with Mohsin Naqvi
Finance minister optimistic about larger bailout program from IMF
Pakistan strongly reacts to US sanctions over commercial entities’ alleged lin ..
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice
Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!
CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM
CM directs BOR to improve tax collection
More Stories From Business
-
Finance minister optimistic about larger bailout program from IMF5 minutes ago
-
Food minister checks restaurants, food points, imposes heavy fines over violations1 hour ago
-
NPO's four day wksp on gemstones to hold in Islamabad by2 hours ago
-
‘Socio-Economically, Bicycle Day’ a productive activity for human life: Ambassador Agnes2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 per tola to Rs.252,2003 hours ago
-
Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
LCCI for joint efforts to promote Pak-Afghan trade4 hours ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce trade up 9.6 pct in Q15 minutes ago
-
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb6 hours ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce trade up 9.6 pct in Q15 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 202410 hours ago