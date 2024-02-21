Administrator MCI Assures To Address Issues Of Business Community
Administrator, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Rana Waqas Anwar on Wednesday said that MCI wanted to move forward with the consensus of the business community to address their issues and facilitate them in business promotion
The administrator along with his team visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interacted with the business community to learn about their issues.
He said that he would visit markets to see the situation of encroachments and take measures to remove them in coordination with ICCI and concerned market associations.
He said that MCI was making a uniform policy to remove all billboards in Islamabad as they were affecting the beauty of the city.
He said that vending zones were being considered for shifting pushcarts from markets.
He said that law-abiding citizens would get some rebate in property tax.
He said that board tax and trade license fees should be paid to only one entity from MCI or UC.
He said that open spaces would be allotted only to the shopkeepers.
He said that no brand would be damaged and only violations would be removed from markets.
He said that if anyone gives notice to traders using the name of the Punjab Government, he should be handed to the police for appropriate action.
Speaking on the occasion, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari briefed the MCI delegation about the key issues of the business community.
He said that encroachments should be removed in consultation with ICCI and concerned market associations.
He urged for issuing the notification of mutually agreed board tax and trade license.
He urged for developing and maintaining all the markets of Islamabad on modern lines to promote trade and business activities.
Senior Vice President ICCI, Faad Waheed said that the business community was the major stakeholder in the development of Islamabad and urged MCI to take ICCI on board before making major policy decisions.
