Open Menu

Administrator MCI Assures To Address Issues Of Business Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Administrator MCI assures to address issues of business community

Administrator, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Rana Waqas Anwar on Wednesday said that MCI wanted to move forward with the consensus of the business community to address their issues and facilitate them in business promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Administrator, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Rana Waqas Anwar on Wednesday said that MCI wanted to move forward with the consensus of the business community to address their issues and facilitate them in business promotion

The administrator along with his team visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interacted with the business community to learn about their issues.

He said that he would visit markets to see the situation of encroachments and take measures to remove them in coordination with ICCI and concerned market associations.

He said that MCI was making a uniform policy to remove all billboards in Islamabad as they were affecting the beauty of the city.

He said that vending zones were being considered for shifting pushcarts from markets.

He said that law-abiding citizens would get some rebate in property tax.

He said that board tax and trade license fees should be paid to only one entity from MCI or UC.

He said that open spaces would be allotted only to the shopkeepers.

He said that no brand would be damaged and only violations would be removed from markets.

He said that if anyone gives notice to traders using the name of the Punjab Government, he should be handed to the police for appropriate action.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari briefed the MCI delegation about the key issues of the business community.

He said that encroachments should be removed in consultation with ICCI and concerned market associations.

He urged for issuing the notification of mutually agreed board tax and trade license. 

He urged for developing and maintaining all the markets of Islamabad on modern lines to promote trade and business activities.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Faad Waheed said that the business community was the major stakeholder in the development of Islamabad and urged MCI to take ICCI on board before making major policy decisions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Government Of Punjab Visit Chamber Market Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for ..

Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables

2 minutes ago
 PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice

PHC Chief stresses rule of law, justice

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive i ..

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Ara ..

Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts

2 minutes ago
 Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Media

2 minutes ago
 South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

South Punjab Secretariat aims to pace development

5 minutes ago
Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

Maryam chairs provincial parliamentary meeting

5 minutes ago
 France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare ..

France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again

5 minutes ago
 PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced ..

PDMA releases funds for North Waziristan displaced persons

2 minutes ago
 Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank ..

Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid

6 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Pales ..

US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business