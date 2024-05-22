Open Menu

Annual Inflation In UK Down To 2.3% In April, Exceeding Expectations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Annual inflation in UK down to 2.3% in April, exceeding expectations

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The annual inflation rate in the UK was at 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March, exceeding market expectations, official figures showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.3% in April versus 1.2% in March, the Office for National Statistics said.

Weaker gas and electricity prices resulted in the largest downward contributions to the monthly change in the inflation, it said.

The office added that the largest upward contribution came from motor fuels, with prices rising this year but falling a year ago.

"Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) rose by 3.9% in the 12 months to April 2024, down from 4.2% in March," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity United Kingdom March April Gas Market From

Recent Stories

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

48 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

13 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

13 hours ago
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

13 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

13 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

13 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

13 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business