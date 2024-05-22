Annual inflation in UK down to 2.3% in April, exceeding expectations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The annual inflation rate in the UK was at 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March, exceeding market expectations, official figures showed on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.3% in April versus 1.2% in March, the Office for National Statistics said.

Weaker gas and electricity prices resulted in the largest downward contributions to the monthly change in the inflation, it said.

The office added that the largest upward contribution came from motor fuels, with prices rising this year but falling a year ago.

"Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) rose by 3.9% in the 12 months to April 2024, down from 4.2% in March," it added.