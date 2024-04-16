Open Menu

Anxiety Over Middle East Hits Global Stocks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Global stock markets mostly sank Tuesday after Israel's army chief vowed a response to Iran's attack on his country, although oil prices held steady despite jitters that Israel could target energy infrastructure in key crude producer Iran

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Global stock markets mostly sank Tuesday after Israel's army chief vowed a response to Iran's attack on his country, although oil prices held steady despite jitters that Israel could target energy infrastructure in key crude producer Iran.

Deep losses in Asia carried over into European trading, but Wall Street's main indices wobbled as corporate earnings season continued.

"It has been another tough day for global markets, and limited gains in the US are disappearing as traders continue to derisk thanks to the ongoing uncertainty in the middle East," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

"The threat of an Israeli response to Iran's attacks on Saturday, and yesterday's strong US retail sales data, remain the drivers of the declines," he added.

Wall Street had tanked Monday partly in response to forecast-beating US retail sales data that reinforced the view that the world's top economy remained in rude health and further dampened hopes for US interest rate cuts this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack World Army Israel Iran Oil Middle East Market Top Asia

Recent Stories

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Part ..

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party

2 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 minutes ago
 PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan to implement modular system in public ..

Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges

1 minute ago
 Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university ..

Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital

1 minute ago
 Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support exten ..

Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan

1 minute ago
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC t ..

Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million

1 minute ago
 SAU central library completes initial phase of dig ..

SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project

1 minute ago
 Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge ..

Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA

1 minute ago
 Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

33 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutio ..

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

30 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business