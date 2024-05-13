Armenia Detains 151 Protesters Opposed To Azerbaijan Land Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Armenian police said on Monday they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan
Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Armenian police said on Monday they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan.
Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has controlled since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure an elusive peace deal with Baku and avoid another bloody conflict.
The territorial concessions have sparked weeks of protests by demonstrators, who have blocked major roads in an attempt to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change course.
Protest leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has urged opponents of the deal to flood the streets of Yerevan on Monday in a fresh show of opposition to the deal.
The interior ministry said that a total of 151 people had been detained so far on Monday but that protesters had failed to close off any streets in Yerevan.
An AFP journalist said hundreds of people had joined the demonstration.
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the south Caucasus, have been locked in a stand-off over disputed territory, primarily Nagorno-Karabakh, since the break-up of the Soviet Union.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest
One killed, brother injured in road mishap
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..
De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title
Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games
“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
NUST announces film making competition
More Stories From Business
-
Vietnam spends nearly 1 bln USD on automobile imports in Jan.-April31 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 713 points2 hours ago
-
European stocks waver after record run20 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal reiterates commitment to policy of business facilitation, export diversification2 hours ago
-
European stocks waver after record run20 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim20 minutes ago
-
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit17 minutes ago
-
Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal17 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Emirates Group announces record $5.1 bn in annual profit17 minutes ago
-
US, Japanese banks lead fossil fuel financing17 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 May 202414 minutes ago