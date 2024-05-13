Open Menu

Armenia Detains 151 Protesters Opposed To Azerbaijan Land Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Armenia detains 151 protesters opposed to Azerbaijan land deal

Armenian police said on Monday they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan

Yerevan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Armenian police said on Monday they had detained dozens of people attempting to block streets in the capital Yerevan as part of protests against government plans to concede land to Azerbaijan.

Armenia has agreed to hand over territory it has controlled since the 1990s and has started border delimitation efforts, in a bid to secure an elusive peace deal with Baku and avoid another bloody conflict.

The territorial concessions have sparked weeks of protests by demonstrators, who have blocked major roads in an attempt to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to change course.

Protest leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has urged opponents of the deal to flood the streets of Yerevan on Monday in a fresh show of opposition to the deal.

The interior ministry said that a total of 151 people had been detained so far on Monday but that protesters had failed to close off any streets in Yerevan.

An AFP journalist said hundreds of people had joined the demonstration.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics in the south Caucasus, have been locked in a stand-off over disputed territory, primarily Nagorno-Karabakh, since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Interior Ministry Flood Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Border Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK am ..

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest

5 minutes ago
 One killed, brother injured in road mishap

One killed, brother injured in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with ..

PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..

4 minutes ago
 De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards ..

De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish

4 minutes ago
 Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region a ..

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

4 minutes ago
 Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

24 seconds ago
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess champion ..

KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title

26 seconds ago
 Commissioner for timely provision of water for cot ..

Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop

27 seconds ago
 Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open ..

Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games

29 seconds ago
 “Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Re ..

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”

12 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

30 seconds ago
 NUST announces film making competition

NUST announces film making competition

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business