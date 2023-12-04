Availability of fertiliser at fixed rates ordered

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed officers concerned to make sure the availability of fertiliser at fixed rates in markets and cases should also be registered against dealers for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed officers concerned to make sure the availability of fertiliser at fixed rates in markets and cases should also be registered against dealers for overcharging.

He gave these directions at a meeting on the availability of fertiliser in the division at his office here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all four districts, as well as officers from agriculture and other departments. The commissioner directed to maintain a complete record of fertiliser provided to farmers by dealers, as well as obtain information from farmers by phone in this regard.

He said that all farmers should be provided with fertiliser without discrimination. "Assistant commissioners should visit their respective tehsils and check the godowns of fertiliser dealers and if hoarded fertiliser was found, it should be seized and sold at government rates," he added.

He also stressed the need for dealers to get book more orders from fertiliser companies. The meeting was informed that in Sargodha division, wheat had been cultivated on 1.7 million acres of land this year, for which 3.4 million bags of fertiliser are required. Fertilizer would be needed more in December, for which measures are being taken, the meeting was informed.