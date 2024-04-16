Open Menu

Big Industry Grows By 0.06 % In February 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed an increase of 0.06 per cent during the month of February 2024 compared to the same month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed an increase of 0.06 per cent during the month of February 2024 compared to the same month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on- month basis, the LSMI's production in February 2024, however, decreased by 4.14 percent when compared with that of January 2024.

Overall the LSMI output showed a decline of 0.51 per cent during July 2023-February 2024 when compared with the same period of last year, according to the PBS data.

The main contributors towards overall growth of -0.

51% included: food (0.46%), tobacco (-0.80%), textile (-1.75%), garments (0.46%), paper & board (-0.08%), petroleum products (0.24%), chemicals (0.55%), pharmaceuticals (1.21%), iron & steel products (-0.05%), electrical equipment (-0.26%) ,automobiles (-1.14%) and furniture (0.72%).

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for February 2024 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, including the Oil Companies Advisory Committee, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BoS).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Same January February July Commerce Textile

Recent Stories

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

32 seconds ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

1 minute ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

1 minute ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

4 minutes ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

17 minutes ago
Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

17 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

17 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

17 minutes ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

17 minutes ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, bio ..

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business