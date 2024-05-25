Cement Exports Increase 35.92% To $204.546 Mln In 10 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 35.92 per cent during the first ten months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $204.546 million during July-April (2023-24) against the exports of US $150.488 million during July-April (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 63.51 per cent going up from 3,242,161 metric tons to 5,301,161 metric tons, according to the data.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement also witnessed an increase of 66.61 per cent during the month of April 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during April 2024 were recorded at US $25.074 million against the exports of US $15.049 million in April 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement increased by 61.02 per cent during April 2024 when compared to the exports of US $15.572 million in March 2024, the PBS data revealed.
