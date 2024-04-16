Ch. Shafay for strict monitoring of anti-hoarding activities

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said on Tuesday that there should be strict monitoring of anti-hoarding and illegal profiteering activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024)

The Provincial Minister visited Directorate General Industries Poonch House where he presided over the briefing session. DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh gave a detailed presentation on the Directorate's performance, organizational structure, working and challenges. In the meeting, the progress of ongoing schemes under the annual development programme was also reviewed.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that price control magistrates should be present in the field to monitor the prices. "I want positive results, and do not want mere Khanapuri." The provincial minister directed that immediate steps should be taken to reduce the price of chicken, asserting that the efficiency can be further improved through reforms and use of modern technology in the institution.

The goals can be achieved through hard work and dedication, he remarked.

He also directed the authorities concerned to prepare a plan for strengthening the pricing wing.

In his presentation, the DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh said that 1400 price control magistrates are performing their duties to monitor the prices of essential commodities. He mentioned that 16 NOCs have been issued for setting up new cement factories, while three cement plants have been set up.

Under the load management regime, 2072 way bridges have been registered so far.

The meeting was attended by Chief Inspector Boiler Nawaz Ahmad Cheema, Director Industries Azhar Hussain, Director Admin Javed Iqbal Qureshi and other relevant officers.