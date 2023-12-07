Open Menu

China's Road Logistics Price Index Dips

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) China's road logistics price index edged down in the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, industry data showed.

The index came in at 1,038.11 points over the period, dipping 0.02 percent from the previous week, according to a joint survey released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The full truckload logistics price sub-index, which primarily measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, fell 0.03 percent from the previous week to 1,039.49 points.

According to the survey, the price decrease is due to the increased supply outpacing generally stable demand for road transportation.

In the next stage, the index is expected to drop amid minor fluctuations.

