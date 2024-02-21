Open Menu

Chinese Commercial Banks See Profits Up 3.2 Pct In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:04 PM

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

China's commercial banks reported a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023, data from the banking regulator showed on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's commercial banks reported a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023, data from the banking regulator showed on Wednesday.

Net profits of commercial lenders hit 2.4 trillion yuan (about 338 billion U.S. dollars), according to the National Financial Regulatory Administration. `

The capital adequacy ratio of the lenders (excluding foreign bank branches) was 15.

06 percent at the end of December last year, an increase of 0.29 percentage points from the previous quarter ending September of the same year.

The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks stood at 1.59 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, down 0.02 percentage points from the end of September.

The data also showed the total assets of China's banking industry reached 417.3 trillion yuan by the end of last year, up 9.9 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China Bank Same September December From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

7 minutes ago
 UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed m ..

Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

7 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,094 poin ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,094 points

7 minutes ago
 Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in ..

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs innovative financing mechanisms to ..

Pakistan needs innovative financing mechanisms to expedite its energy transition ..

7 minutes ago
Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in ..

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

3 minutes ago
 BISP partners with six banks to expand payment sys ..

BISP partners with six banks to expand payment system;serve 9.3 mln beneficiarie ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

52 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust ..

PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership

1 hour ago
 Death anniversary of Urdu poet, critic Mushfiq Khw ..

Death anniversary of Urdu poet, critic Mushfiq Khwaja

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business