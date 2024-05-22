Open Menu

Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) China's major stock indices were mixed in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.02 percent to 3,158.48 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.25 percent at 9,657.86 points at midday.

More Stories From Business