Commissioner IESSI Rabia Aurangzeb visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) Rabia Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that more than forty thousand employees were registered with the institution, which meant that over forty thousand families of these employees of private entities were receiving the best medical treatment.

She said this while talking to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Prsident Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at Chamber house, said a press release issued here.

The commissioner pointed out that workers were the backbone of the economy, and their welfare required the cooperation of all stakeholders as no nation could make progress unless its workers had better rights, adding that her department was committed to provide quality healthcare services to labourers by setting up hospitals and laboratories.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari affirmed ICCI’s complete support to the IESSI for providing medical facilities to the workers by demanding that a reasonable portion of the under construction Parking Plaza in Blue Area should be allocated to the Social Security Hospital for establishing its laboratory.

He also said that huge amount of Social Security Hospital’s budged could be saved by recommending generic medicines to the patients.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also demanded that ownership of the hospital and dispensary located in I-10 sector should also be handed over to Social Security Hospital for providing better medical facilities to the workers and their families belonging to Islamabad.

He also said that he would also impressed upon more than eight thousand ICCI members to get registered their employees with IESSI for their treatment.

Secretary General United business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that ICCI-IESSI coordination would go a long way in the provision of required medical facilities to workers.

On this occasion Fassiullah Khan, Maqsood Tabish. Raja Hassan Akhtar, Syed Haider Assad, Khalid Ch. Ch. Waseem, Ch. Mohammad Ali, Ch. Babar, Ch. Nasir, Ch. Mohammad Ali, Malik Mohsin Khalid and other were also present.