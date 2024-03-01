CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation came down to 23.1 percent during the month of February 2023 as compared to 28.3 percent recorded during January 2023, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Consumer price Index (CPI)-based inflation came down to 23.1 percent during the month of February 2023 as compared to 28.3 percent recorded during January 2023, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year was recorded at31.5%.

On month-on-month basis, no change observed in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.8% in the previous month and an increase of 4.3% in February 2023.

According to the data, CPI inflation Urban, increased to 24.9% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 30.2% in the previous month and 28.8% in February 2023. On month-on-month basis (MoM), it increased to 0.2% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.8% in the previous month and an increase of 4.5% in February 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 20.5% on year-on-year basis in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 25.7% in the previous month and 35.6% in February 2023. On month-on-month basis, it decreased to 0.3% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.9% in the previous month and an increase of 4.0% in February 2023.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 30.4% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 36.

2% a month earlier and 33.6% in February 2023. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.8% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 2.0% a month earlier and an increase of 3.7% in February 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 18.7% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 27.0% a month earlier and an increase of 36.4% in February 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1% in February 2024 as compare to an increase of 1.5% in the previous month and an increase of 8.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February 2023.

The core inflation (NFNE), measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 15.5% on (YoY) basis in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 17.8% in the previous month and 17.1% in February 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in previous month, and an increase of 2.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February, 2023.

The core inflation Rural increased to 21.9% on (YoY) basis in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 24.6% in the previous month and 21.5% in February 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in February 2024 as compared to an increase of 1.2% in previous month, and an increase of 2.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. February 2023.