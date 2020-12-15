Crimea, Nicaragua to Launch Bilateral Trade in 2021 - Export Support Center

Crimea and Nicaragua will launch direct bilateral trade in 2021 since the sides show growing interest in each other's goods, the head of the Southern Regional Export Support Center, Natalya Serova told reporters on Tuesday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Crimea and Nicaragua will launch direct bilateral trade in 2021 since the sides show growing interest in each other's goods, the head of the Southern Regional Export Support Center, Natalya Serova told reporters on Tuesday.

"Nicaragua is a new direction for us. [Feodosia's] 'More' plant products are in demand, including those used in fishery, fish tracking technologies. The Crimean company will enter there [Nicaraguan market]. This includes scientific developments in agriculture. We intend to import coffee for processing - local companies will roast, grind, blend and export it. This is the customs processing regime," Serova said, adding that the direct turnover will begin in 2021.

In November, Nicaragua opened its consulate in Crimea and became the first foreign state to open a mission on the peninsula after it rejoined with Russia in 2014.

Oleg Belaventsev, the former Russian presidential envoy, became honorary consul of Nicaragua in Russia with residence in Simferopol. Nicaraguan Ambassador to Russia Alba Azusena Torres arrived in Crimea on November 10 to personally hand over a consular commission to Belaventsev.

Crimea rejoined Russia on March 18, 2014, after 97 percent of those participating in a regional referendum voted for the reunification. Ukraine and the majority of Western countries continue to consider Crimea as Ukrainian territory, accusing Russia of its illegal annexation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the issue of Crimea's territorial belonging is "historically closed," since Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia in accordance with democratic procedures. Nicaragua recognized Crimea as a part of Russia in 2014.