UrduPoint.com

Denmark Seeks To Replace Gas Heating By 2030 To End Dependence On Russia - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Denmark Seeks to Replace Gas Heating by 2030 to End Dependence on Russia - Minister

Denmark is striving to replace gas heating by 2030 in order to end its dependence on Russian gas supplies, Danish Climate and Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Denmark is striving to replace gas heating by 2030 in order to end its dependence on Russian gas supplies, Danish Climate and Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday.

Around 400,000 houses in Denmark are heated using natural gas, Jorgensen was quoted as saying by The Local Denmark newspaper. Up to 50% of these homes can be switched to district heating by 2028 under the new government's plan, he noted. Other houses will be switched to electric heat pumps by 2030.

Properties unable or unwilling to switch to district heating or heat pumps "must change to biogas so that they still have a gas heater but it's green biogas, so we can ensure we are free of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Jorgensen said.

Denmark also decided to develop renewable energy sources, planning to quadruple the number of solar power stations and land-based wind farms by 2030, the newspaper said. Half of Denmark's electric power is produced by wind energy already.

In 2021, Russia's imports to the European Union amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil, and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Denmark Gas Government

Recent Stories

European stocks fall as impact of Ukraine war spre ..

European stocks fall as impact of Ukraine war spreads

47 seconds ago
 Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsi ..

Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsions

48 seconds ago
 IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade ..

IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade Russia Sanctions, But Watchin ..

2 minutes ago
 Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft a ..

Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft arrested

2 minutes ago
 Man Sentenced to 14.5 Years in Jail for Biting Off ..

Man Sentenced to 14.5 Years in Jail for Biting Off Official's Ear in Hong Kong - ..

2 minutes ago
 Meta Appeals Russian Court's Ruling Recognizing It ..

Meta Appeals Russian Court's Ruling Recognizing It as Extremist Organization - C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.