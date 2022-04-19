Denmark Seeks to Replace Gas Heating by 2030 to End Dependence on Russia - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Denmark is striving to replace gas heating by 2030 in order to end its dependence on Russian gas supplies, Danish Climate and Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said on Tuesday

Around 400,000 houses in Denmark are heated using natural gas, Jorgensen was quoted as saying by The Local Denmark newspaper. Up to 50% of these homes can be switched to district heating by 2028 under the new government's plan, he noted. Other houses will be switched to electric heat pumps by 2030.

Properties unable or unwilling to switch to district heating or heat pumps "must change to biogas so that they still have a gas heater but it's green biogas, so we can ensure we are free of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Jorgensen said.

Denmark also decided to develop renewable energy sources, planning to quadruple the number of solar power stations and land-based wind farms by 2030, the newspaper said. Half of Denmark's electric power is produced by wind energy already.

In 2021, Russia's imports to the European Union amounted to about 45% of gas, 27% of crude oil, and 46% of coal, according to the European Commission.