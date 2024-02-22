Dr Najeeb Emphasis On Completing IMF Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Former advisor to the finance ministry, Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb on Thursday emphasized the need for completing International Monetary Funds (IMF), program that help bolstering Pakistan's economy in the critical situation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Former advisor to the finance ministry, Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb on Thursday emphasized the need for completing International Monetary Funds (IMF), program that help bolstering Pakistan's economy in the critical situation.
Talking to a private television channel program, he urged the political leaders to avoid obstructing the program for implementation.
He underscored the urgency of completion of the current arrangements with IMF to secure the final tranche.
He highlighted the critical role of the IMF program in bolstering Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
Recent Stories
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president
Two died in petrol agency fire incident
Keenan delivers blow to Ireland as Frawley comes in for Wales match
Indian protesting farmers march to Delhi continues
Polish parliament backs easier access to morning-after pill
Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA
Banning menthol cigarettes can lead to reduction in smoking rates: Study
More Stories From Business
-
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level3 hours ago
-
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.097 billion3 hours ago
-
ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan5 hours ago
-
KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case5 hours ago
-
ADB delegation visits Faisalabad, says taking steps for urban transport system5 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar6 hours ago
-
Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%6 hours ago
-
Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high6 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 355 points6 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims lifting bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia upto $20 billion: Gohar Ejaz7 hours ago