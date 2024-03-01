Eurozone Inflation Dips Further In February
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Eurozone inflation continued to ease in February, data showed Friday, but economists warned it was unlikely to push the European Central Bank to cut interest rates next month
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Eurozone inflation continued to ease in February, data showed Friday, but economists warned it was unlikely to push the European Central Bank to cut interest rates next month.
Consumer prices in the 20-nation single currency area rose 2.6 percent in February from a year earlier, down from a 2.8-percent rise in January, the EU's statistics agency said.
Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and FactSet had predicted that the rate of inflation would fall to 2.5 percent.
The eurozone's inflation rate has been slowing steadily since its peak in October 2022, approaching the ECB's two-percent target.
The ECB is under pressure to cut interest rates after keeping them unchanged since October at a two-decade high, but experts warned not to expect a reduction in April.
"February's eurozone inflation data look like the final nail in the coffin for an April interest rate cut," said Jack Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics, an economic research firm.
The Frankfurt-based ECB's hike in rates following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has affected the eurozone economy, with expectations of weaker growth in 2024.
The next rate-setting ECB meeting will be on March 7.
"As long as the ECB is not willing to accept that inflation is roughly returning to target but instead pushing for an exact landing point of 2 percent, rate cuts should only be on the agenda at the June meeting," Carsten Brzeski of ING Bank said in a note before the inflation data was published.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and a key indicator for the ECB, also slowed in February, to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in January.
The February reading of core inflation is the lowest in two years. Yet analysts had forecast a deeper fall, to 2.9 percent, in February.
Recent Stories
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance to constitution
Four soldiers dead, 9 hurt in explosives attack on military patrol: president
Atta Tarar condemns PTI's political gimmicks, calls for consistency in democracy
Tenth child reportedly ‘starves to death’ in Gaza as famine fears grow
Edhi Naval Services team starts rescue operation in Gwadar
Multan Sultans cancel practice session due to heavy rain
ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody
ATC discharges lawyer in case of locking judge
Hyderabad receives low rainfall
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February
VC of UoT chairs 19th meeting of ASRB
More Stories From Business
-
Exports witnesses 30% growth in February51 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points2 hours ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February3 hours ago
-
US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions3 hours ago
-
UK delegation members visit LCCI, hold B2B meetings with Pak counterparts3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.27 pc3 hours ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 747 more points3 hours ago
-
President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports4 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's total retail sales value up 0.9 pct in January4 hours ago
-
European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases4 hours ago
-
1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 44 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation slows further in February but not as fast as expected4 hours ago