Ex Governor SBP Calls Upon Students To Equip With Skills For Practical Life

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Ishrat Hussain, urged upon students to absorb knowledge in their minds while studying at universities to succeed in practical life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr Ishrat Hussain, urged upon students to absorb knowledge in their minds while studying at universities to succeed in practical life.

He stated that it was not an era of cramming and continuous learning was the key to success in future. "The name of the game today is continuous learning," he said while addressing an annual function of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Commerce Department late on Tuesday evening at a local marquee.

Dr Ishrat noted that if one did not have mastery over new knowledge, one's old knowledge would be outdated adding that he was always trying to equip himself with modern knowledge. Ex Governor SBP told them to develop communication and interpersonal skills as our society is a multi-ethnic and multicultural for which we need to learn languages spoken in different provinces of the country and added that if one serves in either in Sindh, KP or  Baluchistan, one should learn its culture and patterns for working there conveniently.

Pakistan is a poor country even then the government is spending Rs 100 billion to 150 billion on 150 public sector universities each year whereas the expenditure on medical and engineering universities is much more than these varieties, he said and added that the students return Rs five to 15 billion in return after stepping into real life for the country.

He termed them blessed students' who were getting education in the varsities because only 10 pc students can go to varsity level while 90 pc are deprived of it due to their limited resources of their families.

BZU VC, Dr M. Ali Shah thanked Dr Ishrat Hussain for sparing time and talking to students adding that other departments should also arrange productive annual days.Later, certificates were dispersed among toppers and souvenirs among the guests.In attendance were BZU Controller, Dr Aman ullah, Deans Dr Faqir Muhammad, Dr Javid Akhtar, Dr Muqarrab Akbar, ASA president Dr Abdul Sattar besides a good number of students and faculty members.

APP/mjk

1715 hrs

