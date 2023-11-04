Open Menu

FCCI Inks MoU With ICMA

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 06:24 PM

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Institute of Cost & Management Accountants (ICMA) have inked an MOU to encourage international accounting standards in the corporate sector of Faisalabad by organizing training courses for the capacity building of directors and board members

Dr Khurram Tariq, President FCCI, and Mr. Zia-ul-Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board of the ICMA, signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mr. Zia-ul-Mustafa briefed about the ICMA and said that its main campus is in Karachi in addition to its presence in seven major cities of Pakistan including Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Hyderabad.

He said that ICMA has affiliation with five globally acknowledged organizations while 25% of its fellows out of ten thousand are working abroad.

He said that ICMA was establishing its own tailor-made campus in Faisalabad near FCCI.

He said that we are also arranging a "job fair" on November 30, and he invited President Dr Khurram Tariq to formally inaugurate it.

He said that ICMA has also arranged a training programme for the SDOs of FESCO which played a key role in improving the overall efficiency of this organization.

Dr Khurram Tariq appreciated the role of ICMA and said that best practices must be adopted by all corporate institutes and organizations including FIEDMC to ensure transparency in their affairs.

Later, they signed the MOU and formally exchanged the document.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President FCCI Haji Mohammad Aslam Bhalli in addition to Madam Munaza Elahi Director Corporate, Ayaz Mustafa Joint Director Lahore, Mr. Jaleel Ahmad Joint Director Faisalabad, Ali Ghazanfar Deputy Director Digital Marketing and Shahid Irshad Member Faisalabad Branch Council.

More Stories From Business