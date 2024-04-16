FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy

A financial commitment of $ 1 billion by the World Bank for the Dasu Hydropower Project and expected Saudi investment of $ 7 billion will have a salutary impact on the economy which would also spur GDP growth, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A financial commitment of $ 1 billion by the World Bank for the Dasu Hydropower Project and expected Saudi investment of $ 7 billion will have a salutary impact on the economy which would also spur GDP growth, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He welcomed the two major financial initiatives and said that the Dasu Dam would help trim the soaring electricity prices in addition to providing water for more barren land and give a quantum jump to agriculture production.

He said that Pakistan should prudently spend Saudi investment on value addition of agri products which could be exported to the Middle East and other potential global markets.

He was optimistic that Pakistan could come out of the protracted economic crisis if the projects were completed expeditiously with fringe benefits of job creation.