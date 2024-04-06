FPCCI for increasing tax-to-GDP ratio by broadening of tax base

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh here Saturday called for broadening of tax base so as to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio.

He said, "While FPCCI supports the efforts to increase tax-to-GDP ratio, it has to be achieved through broadening of tax base and simplification of the taxation system – rather than further squeezing the already filers."

The only pragmatic approach to achieve tax-to-GDP ratio of 15 percent in the next five years is to add 1.5 to 2 million new taxpayers in the tax-net, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that the tax and FBR reforms should not be attempted in a consultation-less manner as these kinds of efforts have been unsuccessful multiple times in the past, and the successive governments had resorted to measures of further increasing the taxes on existing filers.

FPCCI President suggested a three-pronged strategy to broaden the tax base: (i) end-to-end digitalization of the taxation system to bring transparency and fairness (ii) FBR reforms in consultation with the business community in light of the ground realities (iii) an end to maladministration & harassment of trade & industry at the hands of taxation machinery.

FPCCI Chief stated that the business, industry and trade community understand the need for the country to enter into a new, expanded and longer-term IMF programme; which would entail, as per past practice, imposition of more taxes – however, FPCCI wants to make it clear that last few years have been unprecedentedly difficult for trade and industry due to COVID, floods, cost of doing business, exchange rate volatility; and, incremental rounds of increase in electricity, gas and petroleum prices.

Atif Ikram Sheikh apprised that the core inflation has come down to 12.8 percent and headline inflation recorded at 20.7 percent in the month of March 2024; which is the lowest in 22 months; and, the trajectory is categorically showing a downward trend for the months to come.

Therefore, it becomes imperative to reduce the key policy rate at the earliest; and, a regionally-competitive export finance scheme (EFS) and long-term financing facility (LTFF) should be offered to exporters, he added.