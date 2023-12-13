Open Menu

Gohar, Wu Qingwen Explores Avenues For Enhances Economic, Trade Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Gohar, Wu Qingwen explores avenues for enhances economic, trade ties

Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz and the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, Wu Qingwen explored avenues for enhanced economic and trade ties, underlining their commitment to building stronger bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz and the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, Wu Qingwen explored avenues for enhanced economic and trade ties, underlining their commitment to building stronger bilateral relations.

In a significant stride towards fostering international cooperation, the Commerce Minister engaged in a highly productive meeting with the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, said a press release issued here.

The meeting witnessed an exchange of ideas and discussions on the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Suzhou.

The discussions were inspired by the #BRIMeeting, resonating with the Belt and Road Initiative's vision for connectivity and collaboration.

As both nations look to leverage this momentum, the focus remains on identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities for trade and economic growth.

Suzhou's remarkable economic profile was a key highlight, underscoring the city's significance as an economic powerhouse.

Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz expressed optimism about the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships that can contribute to the growth and prosperity of both Pakistan and Suzhou.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Road Suzhou Commerce Government

Recent Stories

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in ..

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in NA-53

7 minutes ago
 Officers participating in 34th Senior Management C ..

Officers participating in 34th Senior Management Course visit RUDA

7 minutes ago
 Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle ec ..

Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle economic crisis

9 minutes ago
 EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': ..

EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': von der Leyen

9 minutes ago
 Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton ..

Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton Campus

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, mo ..

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincia ..

21 minutes ago
Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges com ..

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

21 minutes ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

21 minutes ago
 PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal p ..

PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal power project

9 minutes ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

22 minutes ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

27 minutes ago
 DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business