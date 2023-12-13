Gohar, Wu Qingwen explores avenues for enhances economic, trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz and the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, Wu Qingwen explored avenues for enhanced economic and trade ties, underlining their commitment to building stronger bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz and the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, Wu Qingwen explored avenues for enhanced economic and trade ties, underlining their commitment to building stronger bilateral relations.

In a significant stride towards fostering international cooperation, the Commerce Minister engaged in a highly productive meeting with the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, said a press release issued here.

The meeting witnessed an exchange of ideas and discussions on the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Suzhou.

The discussions were inspired by the #BRIMeeting, resonating with the Belt and Road Initiative's vision for connectivity and collaboration.

As both nations look to leverage this momentum, the focus remains on identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities for trade and economic growth.

Suzhou's remarkable economic profile was a key highlight, underscoring the city's significance as an economic powerhouse.

Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz expressed optimism about the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships that can contribute to the growth and prosperity of both Pakistan and Suzhou.