Gold Price Up By Rs.1200 To Rs.147,100 Per Tola

Published August 25, 2022

Gold price up by Rs.1200 to Rs.147,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1200 per tola and was sold at Rs147,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs145,900 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs1029 and was sold at Rs126,115 against its sale at Rs.

125,086 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs115,605 against its sale at Rs114,662, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was sold at $1764 against its sale at $1746, the association reported.

