Gold Rates Dip By Rs 1,500 Per Tola To Rs 241,200

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,500 and was sold at Rs 241,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 242,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 206,790 from Rs 208,076 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189,558 from Rs190,736, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,900 and to Rs 2,486.28.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,335 from $2,352, the Association reported.

