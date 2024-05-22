Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs 300 Per Tola To Rs 248,200

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs 300 per tola to Rs 248,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 248,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 248,500 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 236 to Rs 212,791 from Rs 213,048 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 195,059 from Rs 195,295, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,415 from $2,418, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

42 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

13 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

13 hours ago
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

13 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

13 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

13 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

13 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business