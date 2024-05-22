Gold Rates Dip By Rs 300 Per Tola To Rs 248,200
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 248,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 248,500 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 236 to Rs 212,791 from Rs 213,048 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 195,059 from Rs 195,295, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,415 from $2,418, the association reported.
Recent Stories
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 minute ago
-
Annual inflation in UK down to 2.3% in April, exceeding expectations1 minute ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor14 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets with chairman PRBC to discuss retail sector challenges14 hours ago
-
Awareness seminar on 'Tajir Dost Scheme' SRO 350, and other legal amendments at LCCI14 hours ago
-
AGPR enhances services delivery with innovative solution14 hours ago
-
CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum17 hours ago
-
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 %17 hours ago