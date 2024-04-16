Gold Rates Up By Rs 2,400 To Rs 249,700 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,400 and was sold at Rs 249,700 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs. 247,300 on the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,057 and was sold at Rs 214,077 against the sale price of Rs212,020 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs196,238 from Rs194,351, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,650 and Rs 2271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to 2,391 from $2,371, the Association reported.
