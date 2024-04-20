Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,500 Per Tola To Rs.252,200
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs.252,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.250,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.216,221 from Rs.
214,935 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.198,202 from Rs.197,024, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,411 from $2,400, the Association
