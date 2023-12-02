Gold rates up by Rs.3,100 to Rs.223,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,100 and was sold at Rs.223,600 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 220,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,658 to Rs.191,701 from Rs.

189,043 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.175,726 from Rs. 173,290, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $2,091 from $.2,060.., the Association reported.