Govt Focuses On Establishment Of Industrial Parks, SEZs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
The Korean Ambassador says Korean companies are interested in investing in Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that government is focusing on the establishment of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones to promote the industrial activity.
He was talking to a delegation of leading South Korean companies led by Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun, which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).
Matters related to mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and the challenges faced by Korean companies in Pakistan also came under discussion.
The Minister welcomed the ambassador and his delegation and said that Pakistan and Republic of Korea enjoy historical and cordial relations.
He said both the countries are engaged in multifaceted bilateral cooperation in many areas including in the field of economic and culture. He assured the visiting delegation for prompt resolution of all pending matters.
On the occasion, the Korean Ambassador said that companies of his country are interested in investing in Pakistan. He also emphasized to search new avenues of bilateral cooperation and further strengthen economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Korea.
