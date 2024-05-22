Open Menu

Govt Focuses On Establishment Of Industrial Parks, SEZs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs

The Korean Ambassador says Korean companies are interested in investing in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that government is focusing on the establishment of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones to promote the industrial activity.

He was talking to a delegation of leading South Korean companies led by Ambassador of Korea to Pakistan, Park Ki Jun, which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

Matters related to mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and the challenges faced by Korean companies in Pakistan also came under discussion.

The Minister welcomed the ambassador and his delegation and said that Pakistan and Republic of Korea enjoy historical and cordial relations.

He said both the countries are engaged in multifaceted bilateral cooperation in many areas including in the field of economic and culture. He assured the visiting delegation for prompt resolution of all pending matters.

On the occasion, the Korean Ambassador said that companies of his country are interested in investing in Pakistan. He also emphasized to search new avenues of bilateral cooperation and further strengthen economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Korea.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution North Korea All Government

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

2 hours ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

2 hours ago
 Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi i ..

Sea of people attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

3 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

4 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business