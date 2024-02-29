Govt Hikes Petrol Price By Rs4.13 Per Litre
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 11:50 PM
After the increase, the new price of petrol stands at Rs279.75 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel remains stable at Rs287.33 per litre.
Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) A bad news for already burdened public with inflation, the government authorities on Thursday increased the price of petrol while keeping the price of diesel unchanged.
According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the decision was made to increase the price of petrol by Rs4.
13 per litre while maintaining the price of high-speed diesel.
After the increase, the new price of petrol stands at Rs279.75 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel remains stable at Rs287.33 per litre.
The Ministry of Finance said that the new prices came into effect from midnight which would remain applicable until March 15th.
Recent Stories
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO
More Stories From Business
-
FBR surpass eight months target of Rs 5,829 bln1 hour ago
-
Pakistan-Russia virtual trade conference held at Rawalpindi Chamber2 hours ago
-
Stocks climb after US inflation dips3 hours ago
-
FCCI congratulates CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz3 hours ago
-
AKF hands over 115 wheelchairs to TransPeshawar BRT system3 hours ago
-
Identifying agro-ecological zones crucial for maximizing output of agriculture3 hours ago
-
FCCI emerges as first E-chamber in country3 hours ago
-
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders5 hours ago
-
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry5 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion5 hours ago
-
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes5 hours ago
-
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes5 hours ago