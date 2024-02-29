Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

(@Abdulla99267510)

After the increase, the new price of petrol stands at Rs279.75 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel remains stable at Rs287.33 per litre.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) A bad news for already burdened public with inflation, the government authorities on Thursday increased the price of petrol while keeping the price of diesel unchanged.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the decision was made to increase the price of petrol by Rs4.

13 per litre while maintaining the price of high-speed diesel.

The Ministry of Finance said that the new prices came into effect from midnight which would remain applicable until March 15th.