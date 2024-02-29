Open Menu

Govt Hikes Petrol Price By Rs4.13 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

After the increase, the new price of petrol stands at Rs279.75 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel remains stable at Rs287.33 per litre.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) A bad news for already burdened public with inflation, the government authorities on Thursday increased the price of petrol while keeping the price of diesel unchanged.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the decision was made to increase the price of petrol by Rs4.

13 per litre while maintaining the price of high-speed diesel.

After the increase, the new price of petrol stands at Rs279.75 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel remains stable at Rs287.33 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance said that the new prices came into effect from midnight which would remain applicable until March 15th.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Price March From Government

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

1 hour ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

1 hour ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

1 hour ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

1 hour ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

1 hour ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

1 hour ago
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

1 hour ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

1 hour ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

1 hour ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

1 hour ago
 IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business