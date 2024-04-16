Govt increases Petrol,HSD prices by Rs 4.53, Rs 8.14 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The government on Monday announced an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 4.53 and the price of high speed diesel by Rs 8.14 per liter in line with the trend of oil prices in the international oil market.

The government has fixed the new price of petrol at 293.94 rupees and the price of high speed diesel at 290.

38 rupees, which will be applicable from April 16, 2024.

The prices of Petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market.

The prices of Motor Spirit and HSD for the next fortnight, starting from 16th April, 2024, are accordingly being revised as above