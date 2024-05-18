Open Menu

Govt Urged For Ensuring Basic Amenities For Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Govt urged for ensuring basic amenities for educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday urged the government to ensure the provision of basic amenities for the educational institutions of the capital city on priority basis to promote the eduction sector and enhance literacy ratio in the country.

During his visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls G-13, he said that development of educational institutions were prerequisite to achieve economic development and social prosperity in the country, said a press release.

He also urged the Minister for education to take measures to fulfil basic needs including teaching staff, security, furniture, laboratory, playground, buses and clean drinking water for the college to facilitate the students.

He also urged the need to allocate sufficient financial resources for the development of eduction sector of the country to enhance literacy rate, which was the fundamental tool for economic growth and social prosperity.

The ICCI head also announced to provide five computers for the college, besides the installation of a water filtration plant and a full-fledged first aid box for the students.He also demanded appointment of permanent teaching staff in the college and announced to cover the cost of the computer teacher by himself.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Water Visit Chamber Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

15 minutes ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

20 minutes ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

32 minutes ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

39 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

42 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

2 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

2 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

2 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

5 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

5 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business