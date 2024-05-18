Govt Urged For Ensuring Basic Amenities For Educational Institutions
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday urged the government to ensure the provision of basic amenities for the educational institutions of the capital city on priority basis to promote the eduction sector and enhance literacy ratio in the country.
During his visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls G-13, he said that development of educational institutions were prerequisite to achieve economic development and social prosperity in the country, said a press release.
He also urged the Minister for education to take measures to fulfil basic needs including teaching staff, security, furniture, laboratory, playground, buses and clean drinking water for the college to facilitate the students.
He also urged the need to allocate sufficient financial resources for the development of eduction sector of the country to enhance literacy rate, which was the fundamental tool for economic growth and social prosperity.
The ICCI head also announced to provide five computers for the college, besides the installation of a water filtration plant and a full-fledged first aid box for the students.He also demanded appointment of permanent teaching staff in the college and announced to cover the cost of the computer teacher by himself.
