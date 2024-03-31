Open Menu

ICCI Delegation Visits Embassy Of Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari along with a delegation of businessmen on Sunday visited the Embassy of Libya.

They met with the Libyan ambassador and discussed matters relating to promoting bilateral trade and investment opportunities between both countries, according to a press release.

They discussed ways and means for further strengthening the existing bilateral relations between Libya and Pakistan and further cementing them for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Libyans Envoy stressed the need to enhance and promote private sector cooperation in different fields, besides strengthening business to business and people to people contacts.

The ambassador said that there was a broader scope of cooperation between both the countries in fields of science and technology and other sectors of economic development and social prosperity.

The envoy also lauded the role of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its tangible engagements and aspirations to advance trade and development and explore economic goals with other countries.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that relations between Pakistan and Libya always remained pleasant as both the countries share similar religious identities, and cultural links, particularly the Islamic heritage.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that huge opportunities were existing for the Pakistani workforce in Libya as the country has a bulk of skilled manpower.

He urged the need to develop direct air links between both countries for strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations and promotion of business and trade ties with Libya.

President ICCI said that the chamber would play its role in exploring the investment opportunities between the two countries for the benefit of the business community and the people.

Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President ICCI Faad Waheed, and former President ICCI Ejaz Abbasi were also presented.

