ICCI Invites Saudi Importers To Import Agricultural Products From Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 06:22 PM

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday invited the Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan to meet their consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday invited the Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan to meet their consumption.

He said that Pakistan produces quality food products and Saudi Arabia is an import-based market receiving supplies from foreign markets.

He urged Saudi Arabia to import agricultural products from Pakistan at competitive prices to meet the needs of its consumers.

He said this while talking to Fadel Abdallah, General Manager, Al-Shaqaq Trading Est of Saudi Arabia during his visit to ICCI.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Pakistani wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetable has great potential in the Saudi market and assured that ICCI would fully cooperate in enhancing exports of these products from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

He said that Pakistani meat, poultry products, textiles, IT products, surgical instruments, sports goods, leather products, and construction materials can also find good a market in Saudi Arabia.

He urged the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to focus on further improving bilateral trade and investment relations that would create new jobs and bring prosperity to both countries.

He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation in developing strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to explore all untapped areas of cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadel Abdallah, General Manager, Al-Shaqaq Trading Est of Saudi Arabia discussed the possibilities of direct import of food products, fruits, vegetables, seafood, and livestock from Pakistan.

He stressed promoting direct trade between the two countries to achieve beneficial outcomes for their people and economies. 

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy exemplary cordial relations and added that both countries can further strengthen these good relations by further improving bilateral trade and economic relations.

