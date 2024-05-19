ICCI Organizes Freelancing, Digital Media Training Session
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday organized a freelancing and digital media training session for Islamabad Youth Assembly and students of different universities of Islamabad for imparting training about the freelancing.
IT specialist Fahad Malik guided the participants of training program about the development of the IT skills as well as the techniques to earn money through online careers and underlined the need for getting complete command over the skills for online jobs, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said the ICCI has organized various training programs, seminars, conferences and workshops for enhancing skills in different fields and sectors.
He said that the it was also taking steps to promote entrepreneurship culture and takes initiatives for youth entrepreneurship development and economic empowerment of women adding that the youth must be aware of the fact that hard work prerequisites for the success.
Clinical Psychologist and Convener Rising Generation Empowerment Committee ICCI Fatima Hassan emphasized that digital skills are need of the hour not only for individuals prosperity but for country’s development.
She said that ICCI from its platform is doing its best to impart necessary training and awareness to youth to make them successful entrepreneurs and job providers.
Secretary General Islamabad Youth Assembly Aneeqa Hassan commended ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for taking the initiatives for youth empowerment which is a service to the nation in true manners.
