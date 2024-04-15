Open Menu

IMF Recommends Pakistan To Tax Non-essential Items Including Cigarettes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 07:05 PM

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

Pakistan, however, lacks a coherent strategy in utilizing cigarette taxation and pricing as a public health tool.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended Pakistan to overhaul tax machinery and to tax non-essential items including cigarettes to boost revenue and improve public health.

The global lender has given a set of recommendation and taxing non-essential items including cigarettes has received appreciation by health advocates and experts.

“This is a crucial time for the government to fix economic problems and implement the IMF recommendation,” said Professor Muhammad Zaman, head of Zaman Research Center at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

He said the IMF report has referred to a phenomenal study on this subject conducted by Capital Calling, an Islamabad-based think tank, which says the cigarette consumption has decaresed due to increase in prices.

He said there is a need to bring into account the cost of morbidity and mortality that smoking inflicts on the society.

“Smoking is injurious to health regardless of the cigarette brand,” he said.

He pointed to critical flaws within Pakistan's tax system particularly the cigarette industry, which have facilitated a loss of Rs567 billion during last seven years, as revealed by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The study further exposed the influence of multinational cigarette companies on policymakers, particularly evident in the introduction of a three-tier excise duty structure in 2017, which prioritized revenue collection over public health considerations. However, subsequent analysis proved this approach to be ineffective and misleading in revenue generation.

The SDIP research highlighting global best practices and how high and middle-income countries have successfully used high cigarette taxes to reduce consumption and boost government revenues.

Dr. Hassan Shehzad from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) echoed sentiments from the World Health Organization (WHO), stressing the need to shield tobacco tax policies from vested interests of cigarette companies to ensure effective development, implementation, and enforcement of public health initiatives.

Pakistan, however, lacks a coherent strategy in utilizing cigarette taxation and pricing as a public health tool.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF World Tank 2017 International Islamic University From Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

6 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

6 hours ago
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

6 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

6 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

7 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

7 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business