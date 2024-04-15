IMF Recommends Pakistan To Tax Non-essential Items Including Cigarettes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan, however, lacks a coherent strategy in utilizing cigarette taxation and pricing as a public health tool.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended Pakistan to overhaul tax machinery and to tax non-essential items including cigarettes to boost revenue and improve public health.
The global lender has given a set of recommendation and taxing non-essential items including cigarettes has received appreciation by health advocates and experts.
“This is a crucial time for the government to fix economic problems and implement the IMF recommendation,” said Professor Muhammad Zaman, head of Zaman Research Center at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).
He said the IMF report has referred to a phenomenal study on this subject conducted by Capital Calling, an Islamabad-based think tank, which says the cigarette consumption has decaresed due to increase in prices.
He said there is a need to bring into account the cost of morbidity and mortality that smoking inflicts on the society.
“Smoking is injurious to health regardless of the cigarette brand,” he said.
He pointed to critical flaws within Pakistan's tax system particularly the cigarette industry, which have facilitated a loss of Rs567 billion during last seven years, as revealed by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
The study further exposed the influence of multinational cigarette companies on policymakers, particularly evident in the introduction of a three-tier excise duty structure in 2017, which prioritized revenue collection over public health considerations. However, subsequent analysis proved this approach to be ineffective and misleading in revenue generation.
The SDIP research highlighting global best practices and how high and middle-income countries have successfully used high cigarette taxes to reduce consumption and boost government revenues.
Dr. Hassan Shehzad from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) echoed sentiments from the World Health Organization (WHO), stressing the need to shield tobacco tax policies from vested interests of cigarette companies to ensure effective development, implementation, and enforcement of public health initiatives.
Pakistan, however, lacks a coherent strategy in utilizing cigarette taxation and pricing as a public health tool.
Recent Stories
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
More Stories From Business
-
FESCO completes projects of Rs.233m during March9 minutes ago
-
Eid Festival Bazaars to be organized in all markets from next year2 hours ago
-
12 electricity feeders of FDA City made functional2 hours ago
-
WASA to complete cleanliness of disposal stations within 10 days2 hours ago
-
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 800 to Rs 247,300 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments7 hours ago
-
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 202410 hours ago